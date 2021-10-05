Rodney James "Tyke" Merrigan

Rodney James Merrigan, but better known as Tyke Merrigan, was a husband, brother, father, uncle, grandpa, and friend. He loved many things in this life, but nothing was more important than his family and friends. Tyke had a heart after God's own heart and wanted for none of his people to be left behind; he wanted to meet everyone again in heaven.
Tyke loved fishing, the Seahawks, Nascar, music, old western movies, and mowing his yard. He not only mowed his lawn, but also any neighbor that would allow it and even some that didn't. The neighbors often had trouble allowing an amputee in a wheelchair mow their lawn, but if he could convince them, he would do it with pride and pleasure.
Tyke leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Donna Merrigan; brother, Martin Merrigan (Teresa); son, Sean Piceno; step-children: Dane Hagan (Elizabeth) and Natalie Coble (Kyle); many nieces and nephews; and five grandsons. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Merrigan; and sister, Lisa Griggs.
A Celebration of Tyke's Life will be held on October 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave., Marysville, WA. Tyke was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, in 1975, and will be buried with a short military ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery at 18600 SE 240th ST, Kent, WA, on October 14, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
