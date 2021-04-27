Rodrick D. Ladd
November 7, 1967 - April 21, 2021
Austin, TX
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Rodrick David Ladd, 53, passed away peacefully at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was surrounded by the love and comfort of his sister, Teresa, his two daughters: Aryn and Emily, and their mother, Kyra. Rod was born November 7, 1967, to Clifford and Barbara Ladd in Ellensburg, WA. He has a younger sister, Teresa, who he loved spending time with growing up. After graduation from high school, Rod moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he attended DeVry Institute. He began a very long and successful career with MCI and in 1987, he relocated to Austin, TX, for a management position. During his career, Rod was promoted many times and his job allowed him to travel for business throughout the world, during which time he experienced many new people and cultures firsthand. Ultimately, Rod became one of a handful of Directors within MCI/WorldCom and was recognized many times throughout his career, with numerous national awards within his company.
In May of 1993, Rod married Kyra Odden in Austin, TX. They were blessed with two amazing daughters, Aryn, in 1994, and Emily, in 1997. Rod loved his girls very much. Rod's job moved his family around and they lived in Phoenix, AZ, Arlington, VA, and finally Austin, TX, a place Rod loved very much. Rod enjoyed tinkering in the garage fixing things. He also enjoyed golfing, spending time at the lake, making memories with friends, and helping others. Rod's entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to be involved in many startup companies. He always had a vision for the next great thing.
Rod was preceded in death by his father, Clifford. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, Barbara; sister, Teresa, and her daughter, Kenzi; his two daughters: Aryn and Emily; their mother, Kyra; and many other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of a funeral, there will be a Celebration of Life, in Washington, hosted by Rod's sister and the spreading of his ashes, in Texas, by his daughters.