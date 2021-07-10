Roger Brantner
East Wenatchee, WA
Roger Brantner, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away at age 86, on July 2, 2021. Roger was born on February 15, 1935, in Browning, MO, and raised by his father and grandparents in the Methow Valley. He graduated from Twisp High School, in 1953, then attended Wenatchee Valley College, where he played football until he was drafted, in 1954. He married the love of his life, Carolle Renner, in 1956, with whom he would have three daughters: Kari, Kristy and Kelli. He then attended Eastern Washington State College, where he played football and received a teaching certificate. Later, he would go on to get a Masters Degree and Principal's Papers from Whitworth University.
Roger worked primarily for Eastmont School District as a history teacher, coach, counselor, and vice principal, until his retirement, in 1990. Waterville Schools then employed him as a counselor, until he and Carolle retired, in 1995. During his years as an educator, he had a profound effect on young people. He was dedicated to getting kids through high school, out of the back parking lot, and graduated. An activist for Title IX, he coached and mentored scores of students at Eastmont and in Winthrop. Roger was a Douglas County Fire Commissioner from 1984 to 2005.
After retirement, he and Carolle spent 20 plus years snowbirding in El Centro, CA. These years were full of friends and a growing family. Roger maintained deep friendships that lasted his lifetime, but it was his six grandchildren: Scott, Thomas, Hannah, Max, Jack, and Samantha, that brought him the most profound joy. When asked, his grandson said, “He is the man I admire most in the world, and the one I want to be like.”
Roger had a huge heart. He was generous, kind, humorous, and humble. He was a larger-than-life presence that could command a room or scare wayward students with a look. He was an athlete and outdoorsman. He loved to read, watch college basketball, and be with friends and family. Roger adored his wife, Carolle, beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack. He is survived by his wife, Carolle; three daughters: Kari, Kristy, and Kelli; son-in-law, Marty; six grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
A casual Celebration of Life will be held on July 17, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Pybus Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA. Donations may be sent to the Eastmont Foundation, 800 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.