Roger Kuhlman

Roger L. Kuhlman
March 3, 1937 – June 18, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Roger was born in Wenatchee, WA, to parents, Wilbur and Mable Kuhlman, on March 3, 1937. He was raised on Badger Mountain with his five siblings. He attended a one room school until the third grade. Following that, he attended East Wenatchee schools. Since there was not a high school in East Wenatchee, WA, he attended Wenatchee High School. Roger joined the U.S. Navy, in 1954, and served in the Philippines and Whidbey Island, and in the Navy Reserves for eight more years. Roger married Barb Shadden, in 1957. They made their home in Wenatchee, where they raised two daughters, Jackie Kuhlman and Jerri Sauer.
Roger was the women’s fast pitch coach for Boswell–LaFreniere, for 17 years. He really enjoyed the game and travelling out of town to compete in tournaments. Roger has lifelong friends from Badger Mountain and many friends from the Union. He was also a member of the Eagles Lodge for many years. He was a member of the Laborers’ International Union (LiUNA) for 54years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; daughter, Jerri Sauer; four grandchildren: Matthew Seiersen, Carly (Shawn) Stufflebeam, Dustin Billmeyer, and Leann Billmeyer; and two great-grandchildren: Braden and Amelia; four sisters: Donna Biram, Shirley Walker, Karen Howard, and Debbie Penfold; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Jackie; brother, Chuck; and his parents.
Roger’s Life will be Celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. The Kuhlman family would like to thank Roger’s caregivers, namely Dr. Kerri Jurges , the Home Care Team, and the staff at Central Washington Hospital. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.