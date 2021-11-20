Roger Neal Harris, Sr.
Wenatchee, WA
Roger N. Harris, Sr., age 85, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on October 28, 2021. Roger was born on January 31, 1936, in Grandview, WA, to William Bascram and Bessie Agnes (Fincher) Harris. He grew up on a farm in Mabton, WA, with his six siblings. Roger attended grades one through 12 in Mabton. He was very active in sports playing football, basketball, and baseball.
He married Maxine Goodwin, also from Mabton, in 1953, and they had five children. In 1982, Roger married Barbara (Kunda) Martin.
Roger’s dream of becoming a Washington State Patrol trooper was realized with his commissioning as a trooper, in 1959. He served 30 years with the patrol, retiring as a sergeant, in 1990. During his career, he was stationed in Chewelah, Wenatchee, and Ephrata, WA. He enjoyed attending his WSP class reunions, as well as having weekly coffee sessions with other law enforcement officers.
After retirement from the WSP, Roger drove the Trancare special needs bus for seven years and was also responsible for training other bus drivers. In addition, he enjoyed driving truck during apple harvest for Crandall Orchards and potato harvest for Stetner Farms of Ephrata. Roger loved volunteering at Central Washington Hospital as an in-patient transporter. His quick wit and sense of humor served the hospital staff and patients well.
Roger was an avid sports fan. He delighted in RV camping with his family and friends. He treasured the annual campouts on the Boulder River in Montana, with Barbara and their Montana family. Cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and through the Panama Canal, were additional highlights for him. Over the past 16 years, Roger and Barbara spent part of the fall and winter months in Surprise, AZ, with family and friends. Many wonderful memories were created during this time.
Roger cherished his family. His grandchildren were a special joy to him. He loved providing them with frozen M&M’s. Roger was close to many of his nieces and nephews. He gave great hugs and was always ready to play cribbage and holey board. He will be greatly missed.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William Jr. (Alma Lou) Harris, Ralph Harris, and Richard (Edythe) Harris; and brothers-in-law: John Comstock, Chester (Dora) Kunda, Vince Kunda, Ray (Liz) Kunda, and Pat Toennis. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; brother, Wayne (Dorothy) Harris; and sisters: Juanez (LeRoy) Sharpe and Darlene Comstock; sisters-in-law: Betty Harris, Agnes Toennis and Audrene Kunda; children: Roger, Jr. (Kathy), Gary, Vicki (Gary) Steen, Mark (Pamela) and Curtis; grandchildren: Christopher (Patience) Harris, Audrey Harris, Stephanie (Dan) McCurry, Jeff (Jessica) Harris, Amelia (Sawyer) Werner, Natalie Harris, and Timothy Harris; great-grandchildren: Harmony-June Harris, Judah, Ezra, and Leah Harris, and Isabel, Evangeline, and Vivienne McCurry; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Confluence Health medical staff for their loving care of Roger.
Please consider giving a donation to charity of your choice.
Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m., on November 23, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA