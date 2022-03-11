Roger Pollock
June 26, 1941 – March 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Roger Pollock, 80, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at Caring Cottage on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Carl Roger Pollock was born to Carl and Arzell Pollock in Macomb, IL, on June 26, 1941. In 1943, they moved to Spokane, WA, due to the war going on at that time. He grew up in the Spokane Valley and attended West Valley High School and graduated from Whitworth College in 1964. After graduation, Roger accepted a job with the State of Washington Department of Institutions Juvenile Rehabilitation at Spruce Canyon Youth Camp in Colville, WA, as a youth counselor.
On February 6, 1965, he married the love-of-his-life, Sandra Geer, in Olympia, WA. They continued to make their home in Colville where their first daughter, Lisa was born. In April of 1967, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, so Roger could take a position as a Juvenile Parole Counselor for the State of Washington, which covered five counties in Eastern Washington. In 1968, their second daughter, Renee, was born, and in 1973, their third daughter, Jill.
In April 1981, he was appointed as the Group Home Administrator for Canyon View Group Home in East Wenatchee, WA, where he retired in April of 1997, having worked 34 years for the State of Washington. He worked for Davis Furniture for a short time and then went to work for Safeway. In 2000, he was the Director-General for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival having been affiliated with Apple Blossom since 1971, as a community volunteer. He was the pre-parade chairman working on the Grand Parade Committee, and in 1974, was appointed Youth Parade Chairman where he remained for 25 years. In 1983, he became the Grand Parade starter and in 1986 was awarded the Lehman Johnson Award.
He was a member and an ordained Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee, WA. He was a member and the treasurer of both the Wenatchee Exchange Club and the Washington State Correction Association. Roger was the Wenatchee High School Booster Club President from 1989-1991, a valiant Cancer survivor in 1992, awarded the Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Spirit of Excellence Award in 1993, and, in 1999, the NCESD Friends of Children Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Spirit of Downtown Association and was also known to some as the beloved Downtown Santa Claus for 20 years. Roger loved every minute and was absolutely in his element as Santa, using the magic of the holidays to bring smiles (and sometimes tears) to kids ages two days old to teenagers and adults.
His interests above all were his Lord and Savior, his beautiful family, and his beloved community. He enjoyed singing, family activities, time with his spouse, being the biggest fan of all eight of his grandchildren, sports with friends, and golfing with friends and family. He thoroughly enjoyed his 80th birthday celebration last June and most recently celebrated his and Sandy's 57th wedding anniversary.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra, of 57 years; sister, Carol Gregory of Spokane, WA; daughters: Lisa (Brad) Bozett of Wenatchee, WA, Renee (Jeff) Jaeger of Wenatchee, WA, Jill (Brian) Thornton of Sumner, WA; grandchildren: Chase and Carly Bozett, Jared (Megan) Drew, Trent, and Blake Jaeger, Trey and Brooklyn Thornton; great-grandson, Calvin Jaeger; and numerous nephews; nieces; and special friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
Ultimately, our thankful hearts go out to our dear Miriam and her Caring Cottage team, who took such good care of our Roger in his last few days. They will forever be a part of our family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller, Wenatchee, WA. Memorials and donations can be given to Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church or to Our House. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.