Roger W. Bell
Wenatchee, WA
Roger W. Bell was born February 13, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA, and passed away in Cashmere, WA, on July 21, 2020, at the age of 74. Roger’s life was cut short due to complications brought about by the Covid-19 virus. Roger was a kind hearted man, that was often troubled with mental illness throughout his life. During his good times, his goal was always to help others which he did by volunteering for many agencies and organizations to help those in need. He learned this caring attribute from his parents, Betty and Dick Bell, and his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, which he had attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He truly strived to do at least one good turn daily. In the past, many of you may have seen him walking with his best friend and companion, Johnny Cash Bell, his dog, on the streets of Wenatchee.
He is survived by his wife, Tomy Bell; and brother, Gary Bell. We hope to have a family and friends gathering to celebrate his life when it is safe to do so.