Roland “Dick” Dale Baird was born on March 1, 1926, in Manhattan, KS, to Jay Ora and Iva (Patton) Baird. He passed away February 10, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital. Dick grew up in Radical, MO, graduated from Blue Eye High School, attended Santa Monica Tech, and joined the Army in 1944, where he cooked his way through Italy with the 51st Signal Corps. After his discharge, he settled in Cashmere, WA.
On August 3, 1952, Dick married Constance Beverly Breigenzer. Dick built their home outside of Cashmere, WA. He worked as a journeyman carpenter while farming Baird Brothers Orchards with brothers, Bob and Jay. During that time, he was involved with building many homes in Wenatchee, WA, as well as projects such as the Wenatchee Valley Mall, Wenatchee High School, Tree Top, Alcoa, and several dams including Wanapum, Wells, Rocky Reach, and Rock Island.
Dick's faith in Christ was an integral part of his life. He served on church boards as Deacon or Elder, hosted home Bible studies and participated with hospital prayer ministry. Dick and Beverly had four daughters: Dicksie-Dael, Locklyn, Holly, and Madonna, and a son, Loren. Beverly passed away on May 22, 2015.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Hale, Jay, Robert “Bob”; sisters: Ruth Ortiz-Torres, Lucille Voyles, Faith Huber, Mary Kimberling; wife, Beverly; his daughters, Madonna Baird and Locklyn Guzman; and grandson, Gannon Garrett. He is survived by children: Dicksie-Dael (Bob) Garrett of Wenatchee, WA, Holly (Pablo) Avila of Dryden, WA, and Loren (Pat) Baird of Cashmere, WA; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; three bonus great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; and nephews.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Mid Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Stine Hill Rd., Dryden, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, of East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Roland Baird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
