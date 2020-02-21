Roland E. LaPorte
Moses Lake, WA
(formerly of Chelan Falls, WA)
Roland E. LaPorte, 88, of Moses Lake, WA, and formerly of the Chelan and Manson area, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born in Glen Flora, WI, on May 20, 1931, to Catherine and Eurgil LaPorte. The family moved to Chelan Falls, WA, in August of 1942.
Roland graduated from Chelan High School in 1949, and was in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War, serving aboard the USS Onslow, as an aerial photographer. After the war, he attended Wenatchee Valley College and transferred to Central Washington University, graduating in 1959, with a degree in Economics. He went to work for the Chelan County PUD, retiring in January of 1986. He also owned and operated an orchard in Chelan Falls for 25 years.
He was a member of the Lake Chelan Ski Club for many years, a member of American Legion Post #10 in Wenatchee, WA, and a member of the Lake Chelan Eagles #2218.
Roland's survivors include his sons: Brent (Karla) LaPorte, Jeff (Jordana) LaPorte, and Mike (Wendy) LaPorte; seven grandchildren: Cody LaPorte, Macaela LaPorte, Hunter (Chloe) Weiffenbach, Nichole LaPorte, Madline LaPorte, Ava LaPorte, and Austin LaPorte.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.