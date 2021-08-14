Roland Henry Brincken
East Wenatchee, WA
Roland Henry "Rollie" Brincken passed away at the age of 91, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after a two-year struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was surrounded by his family. Rollie was born on December 17, 1929, to August and Rose (Reifenberger) Brincken at their home near Latah, WA. He graduated from Latah High School in 1947, and began farming with his brothers on the family wheat farm. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1953 to 1955. He attended Columbia Basin College, where he met Nellie "Lou" Neff, who taught at Pasco High School. Rollie and Lou married on July 12, 1959, in Pateros, WA. They moved to Clarkston, WA, where Lou taught at the high school, while Rollie attended Washington State University, and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in General Agriculture, in 1961.
Rollie and Lou moved to Quincy, WA, where their son, Kenneth Roland Brincken was born on February 19, 1962. Rollie was working for the Soil Conservation in Quincy at the time. Later that year, they moved to Twisp, WA, where they purchased an apple orchard. Their daughter, Susan Lou (Brincken) Valdez was born on December 14, 1964. During their stay in Twisp, Rollie operated the Loop Loop Ski Hill in the winter months for four years. He helped with the installation of the original Poma lift, as well as the addition of the Ski Lodge. They farmed from 1962 to 1969, until the winter of 1969 “froze” most of the apple trees in the area. They purchased another apple orchard near Bridgeport, WA, in 1970, where they lived until January of 2019.
Rollie served on the Bridgeport School Board for eight years. He supported the introduction of girls sports and their success, along with the boys sports. He was a skier, so he also promoted the Saturday ski bus trips for the students at Bridgeport. Rollie was an electrician, a plumber, a mechanic, and a farmer. He could do it all. Rollie refurbished a 1965 convertible Mustang, during his retirement years. He enjoyed driving his Mustang to Northwest Wholesale in Brewster, WA, and drink coffee, eat peanuts, and discuss the new gossip of the time with other orchardists in the area. He kept himself busy on the farm, until they moved to East Wenatchee in 2019. He loved watching the Mariners, the Seahawks, and the WSU Cougars.
Rollie was preceded in death by his brothers: Paul, Clement, Harold, and his twin brother, Arnold. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lou Brincken; son, Ken Brincken; daughter, Susan (Brincken) Valdez; son-in-law, Ed Valdez; grandchildren: Justin Valdez and Aleah Valdez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like thank all the staff and caregivers at Avalon and Highgate for the wonderful care they provided Rollie over the last 19 months.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Pateros Cemetery. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.