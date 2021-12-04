Rolf Peder Oxos
January 6, 1946 to November 18, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Rolf Peder Oxos was born to Berger and Karen Olsen Oxos, in Seattle, WA, on January 6, 1946, and passed away on November 18, 2021, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the youngest of four children. When he was two years old, they moved to Coulee City, WA, where he spent his childhood years and graduated from Coulee City High School, in 1964. He went on to further his education at Eastern Washington State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education, in 1968, and later, earned his Master’s Degree in Administration from the University of Idaho and Portland State University. While attending Eastern, he was a member of the EWSC football team that went on to play in a National Football Championship game. He was awarded All Northwest Guard for Eastern.
Throughout his 41 year career in education, from teacher to administrator, Rolf formed many bonds and was grateful for his varied experiences. This was especially true for the five years in Stavanger, Norway, as principal. While overseas, he enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and Nepal during holidays. From 1986 to 2009, Rolf worked for the Cashmere School District. His interest in the students and staff, guiding them to achieve their best has been recognized over the years, when many have thanked him for his encouragement.
Rolf was a devoted father who lovingly raised his four children. After his marriage to Mary on September 3, 1994, he added two more children to his family. He has always been the rock of their large family of six children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Rolf’s strength, whether physical or emotional, was so much of who he was. The kids labeled him the “Chuck Norris” of the family. He worked hard and played hard. His property in Idaho was his heaven. Over the years, and especially after retirement, he and Mary spent many great times camping there, in addition to numerous other traveling adventures. Rolf loved the family gatherings where the kids, grandkids, and great-grandchild savored his wisdom and giggled at his “tickle torture.” He was a keen listener in any situation. He imparted his zest for life on his loved ones and embraced nature to the fullest. When you hike along your favorite trail or admire the beauty of the sunrise or sunset, think of him. These moments fed his soul.
Rolf was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Walter and Frits; and one sister, Inger Lynd. He is survived by and so deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary; and children: Trine Lisa (Rob) Tippett, Rhiannan Oxos, Bjorn Oxos, Katherine (Danny) Oxos-Sandoval, Jennifer Fix, and Jon (Pauline) Day; grandchildren: Mario, Skyler, Raven and Calista Tippett, Alexa Fix, Emily (Aaron) Conard, Christian Fix, and J.R. Day; and great-grandchild, Cassius Conard. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Norma Oxos; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is extremely grateful for the loving and compassionate care he received from Confluence Health Palliative Care and Hospice Care. Memorial gifts may be made to Palliative Care Fund or Hospice Fund at Confluence Health Foundation, 526 N. Chelan, Suite A, Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held in early Spring 2022.