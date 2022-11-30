Rollin Howard Binion
August 31, 1945 - November 15,2022
To plant a tree in memory of Rollin Binion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Rollin Howard Binion
August 31, 1945 - November 15,2022
Onalaska, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee WA,)
Rollin Howard Binion passed away on November 15th, 2022, in Lacey, WA, at the age of 77. His passing was due to complications from pneumonia and heart disease.
Rollin was born August 31, 1945, in Centralia, WA, to Robert and Maxine. He grew up in Onalaska, WA, where he graduated from high school. He spent most of his adult life in Wenatchee, WA, working as a long distance truck driver and spent the last 12 years in Onalaska, WA, enjoying family and old friends.
Rollins' two grandchildren; Wyatt and Bailey, meant the world to him. He was able to take Wyatt on rides across the U.S. on his Harley and in his long haul truck. He spent all of his free time with them. He would say, "I have nothing better to do than to spoil my grandkids", and he did. He was a father figure to them (especially for Wyatt). Papa was his hero. Rollin would end every phone call with the phrase "looking forward to seeing your smiling face."
His other passion was his Harley motorcycle. He rode it everywhere, with numerous trips to Sturgis, SD, accompanied by family members and friends. His grandchildren and his Harley were truly pride and joy.
Rollin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Binion and mother, Maxine, along with siblings: Glen Binion (Carolyn), Deloris Kinsman (Jim), Donald “Butch” Binion, Dennis “Peanut” Binion, and Darlene “Kricket” Binion. He is survived by sons; Todd Binion of Wenatchee, WA, and Max Binion of Sumner, WA. He also had two grandchildren: Wyatt (Aggie) Binion of Wenatchee, WA, and Bailey (Chris) Jackson of Puyallup, WA; two great-grandchildren: Jack Rollin and Amelia Dot. He is also survived by his brothers: Richard (Myrna) Binion, Carl “Mort” (Norma) Binion; and sister, Carol (Bruce) Morrison. Also, there are lots and lots of nieces and nephews, and a few great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be determined at a later date.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.