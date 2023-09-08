Ron A. Roy
September 7, 1954 – July 31, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Ron A. Roy, age 68, passed away on July 31, 2023, after a 16-month-long unwavering and courageous fight against Leukemia. He was born September 7, 1954 to Homer and Marjorie (Crowe) Roy. He spent his life living in the Wenatchee Valley. He attended Wenatchee schools, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1972.
After high school graduation, Ron started his paid career as a bricklayer. In 1980, Ron began his career at the Chelan County PUD, retiring after 39 years as a Senior Electrical System Operator in 2019.
He joined Chelan County Fire District #1 in 1973, and proudly turned it into a 50-year volunteer career, also volunteering at Douglas County #2, which recently became part of Wenatchee Valley Fire Dept., where he was still representing the volunteers as a Division Chief. He was passionate about the volunteer firefighters and spent his life advocating for the volunteer. He joined the Washington State Fire Fighters Association (WSFFA) in 2000, served as President from 2002 through 2004, served as Benefits Coordinator, and was a past board member. He was always championing for the volunteer firefighters, whether it was for presumptive cancer benefits, retirement, or any other rights he felt the volunteers deserved. Another of his many passions was recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters all over the country. He was honored with being awarded Firefighter of the Year in 1990, 1999, and 2001. He was also honorably awarded with Inspirational Firefighter of the Year in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002.
He was a very active member of the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) where he chaired the wildland committee. He also served as a Washington State Director attending meetings with State Representatives and Senators and others in Washington D.C., and around the country at the national level. At the state level, Ron worked closely with the State Fire Marshal's office on training and certification testing for firefighters.
During the late 90s and early 2000s, he was very active in child passenger safety, teaching parents how to properly install car seats to restrain their children for maximum safety.
Ron was an avid broomball, softball, and tennis enthusiast, as well as an outdoor sportsman in his younger (he would say more agile) years. He shared this with his children, taking them hunting, fishing, camping, and supporting their youth sports activities. He had a penchant for working with his hands and there wasn't anything that he couldn't fix, a trait some of us kids were lucky enough to inherit. Many others also benefitted by always having Dad as their phone-a-friend. He was also great for free tool rental just as long as you brought it back! Ron was always ready and willing to help anyone he could, saying “It's what I do.”
Ron was a kind, passionate, compassionate, and patient man, and lived by the motto “All you have to do is treat people right”. He was very proud of the slogans everyone saw at the bottom of his emails: “Voluntarius Fastu”, “Honoris et Humilitate”, “Volunteer with Pride, Honor and Humility” and “Doin' it for Free since '73”.
Ron is survived by his wife, Martie Roy of East Wenatchee, WA; his children Jereme (Trudie) Roy and Lacie (Gary) DeLaRosa of Moses Lake, WA, Ryan Roy of Lakewood, WA, Michael Roy of East Wenatchee, WA, Tom Markey and Shana Markey of Wenatchee, WA; two brothers: Tommy Roy of Wenatchee, WA, and Jack (Roxanne) Roy of East Wenatchee, WA; one sister, Linda Seifert of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Hannah Roy and Will Roy of Moses Lake, WA, Jaden Roy, Hayden Roy and Breelyn Markey of Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces and nephews: and his two beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel girls: Tippy and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Roy; mother, Marjorie “Marj” Roy; and three brothers: Bob, Jim and Jerry Roy.
Donations in Ron's name may be made to Firefighter Cancer Support (FCSN) at https://firefightercancersupport.org/how-you-can-help/donate .
A Memorial Service will be held at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 North Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee WA 98801 on October 14, 2023 at 12:00 noon. A procession from the Fire Station located at 731 N. Wenatchee Ave., will precede the service.