Ron and Lori Tipler
"So Close Together"
Wenatchee, WA
Lori Jean Tipler passed away on May 27, 2022, only 90 days after her husband, Ron William Tipler passed. Friends of Ron and Lori are not surprised, as they were so close together in life.
Lori Jean Baxter was born on September 18, 1936, to Ethel Mickelsen Baxter of Logan, UT, and James Lowell Baxter of Rigby, ID. She was raised in Wenatchee, WA, graduating from high school in 1955. Upon acquiring her medical laboratory technician certification in Minneapolis, MN, she worked briefly in Seattle, WA, and then joined Congdon Clinic in Wenatchee as a laboratory and X-ray technician. In 1980, Lori became the Laboratory Buyer for Central Washington Hospital, where her fellow workers depended on her exceptional memory for detail.
Outdoors, Lori was an avid skier, backpacker and hiker; indoors, she was a gifted pianist and homemaker; at work, she was considered diligent and adept; and socially, she was the exuberant, outgoing person about town. If you wanted to know the current news, just ask Lori.
Ron William Tipler was born to Astrid and Ed Tipler in Wenatchee, WA, in 1934, the youngest of three siblings. Also an alumni of Wenatchee High School, he was accepted into Washington State College (later to become WSU) in Pullman, WA, where he graduated in Mechanical Engineering. Ron was also an outdoorsman, who loved hiking and skiing. He was otherwise a quiet and conservative craftsman with a quick witted sense of humor. Vocationally, Ron began as a draftsman at Pybus Steel in Wenatchee, eventually becoming the plant manager. When Pybus Steel closed, Ron became the plant manager at Farwest Mechanical, a steel construction firm.
In a chance meeting at the Congdon Clinic in 1957, Lori Baxter x-rayed the knee of a new patient, Ron Tipler, who had slipped in the snow. Their kindred spirits connected immediately. Ron and Lori married six months later in Lewiston, ID.
Ron and Lori lived their whole lives together in Wenatchee, WA. They bought one of the first homes in the Eagle Rock area, above Sunnyslope, where they lived for 28 years. Thereafter, they moved into a development below Number 1 Canyon in town, for their final nine years.
Ron and Lori were known to do most everything together as a couple, usually food events with other friends. Their favorite venues, early-on, were the Orondo Tavern and Mickey O'Reilly's, then more recently, the Windmill and the Cottage Inn. An evening of conversation typically amounted to Ron beginning to tell a story, and Lori interrupting to finish it - it was almost a routine ending in an amusing argument, that everyone enjoyed. Their frequent friends included the Fuhrer-Juvet's, the McKee's, the Maughan's, the Batdorf's, the two Mary's (Long and Joy), and the Berglin's.
They had their separate interests as well. Lori belonged to a café society of her own creation, and when she wasn't with her gal-pals, she was often writing letters and greeting cards to them. She loved to stay in touch.
Ron was a handicraftsman, an engineer of steel structures by day, and a hobbyist of wooden models in evenings and weekends. As a long-standing member of the Red Apple Flyers, he constructed numerous radio-controlled scale models of famous aircrafts, his most recent being a twin-engine aircraft with a ten foot wingspan.
In true form, another joint decision, Ron and Lori both retired together in 1996. They remained active for another 26 years. We cannot possibly name all the friends they made over that time, but we must gratefully acknowledge their neighbors, the Sturm's, and their very close friend, Mitchell Woodbury; all of whom cared for Ron and Lori Tipler in their final months when they needed it most.
The Tipler's leave a legacy: the importance of remaining so close together-forever.