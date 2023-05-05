Ron Fletcher 6 hrs ago 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ron FletcherAugust 5, 1939 – December 10, 2022Wenatchee, WAA remembrance potluck for Ron will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Igloo Tavern, 1308 N. Miller St., in Wenatchee, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.A second remembrance potluck, will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Chesaw Tavern, 2045 Chesaw Rd., in Chesa, WA, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.Donations in Ron's name can be made to the Molson Museum, P.O. Box 849, Oroville, WA, 98844, or the Chesaw Rodeo Club, 70 Teas Rd., Oroville, WA, 98844. To plant a tree in memory of Ron Fletcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary