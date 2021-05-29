Ron Johnson
1946-2021
Wenatchee, WA
Ron passed away at his home on May 23, 2021, surrounded by his entire family. Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. One of his greatest joys was his three children and his grandchildren. He loved watching his grandkids grow and play with their wild imaginations.
Ron spent 50 years of his life working for Wilbur-Ellis, where he was a warehouse manager. He loved his job and made many lifelong friends. He retired from Wilbur-Ellis at the age of 70, and after two months, decided that retirement was not for him. He began a new job at Brett and Sons, where he made many more friends.
Ron suffered a stroke in October of 2020, and was no longer able to work. Other than his family, one of his passions was golf. Because he was an outgoing and personable man, he formed many lifelong friendships. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
Ron leaves behind his wife, Gail, of 52 years; two daughters: Brandi Johnson and Jennifer Johnson Peters (Mark); one son, Matt (Claudia); seven grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren, all of Wenatchee. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
There will be a Graveside Service held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, for family and friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.