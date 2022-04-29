Ron W. Tipler

Ron was born to Astrid and Ed Tipler here in Wenatchee, WA. He had a brother, Jack, who he dearly loved and admired who was lost serving in WW II, and a sister, Betty. He attended Wenatchee public schools, graduating from Wenatchee High School and entered Washington State College where he studied Engineering. Hiking was one of his many loves, but while still at WSC he met the love his life, Lorie Jean Baxter, and six months later, they were married in a civil ceremony in Moscow, ID. Together, they fell in love with skiing at the New Mission Ridge and their first instructors were Otto Ross and Gordy West. Many wonderful days skiing were had, followed by evenings at the Orondo Tavern telling stories about the day's great runs and falls!
Ron's accomplishments were many. He handcrafted gun stocks for serious gun owners, rebuilt guns, one for a customer in New Jersey. In his later years, he built very intricate RC airplanes and flew them with Red Apple Flyers. His most recent plane had a wing span of ten feet and had two large radial engines. Many of the planes are still flying out at the facility close to Pangborn Field. Lorie and Ron loved to ballroom dance and the stories of dancing 'til midnight and then grabbing a nightcap remind us of the good old days!
Ron's work career started at Pybus Steel, where he started as a draftsman and became the mill's general manager. He moved to Farwest Mechanical and while in retirement, he went back to work for Blodgett Construction before his final retirement. Lorie and Ron designed and built one of the first homes up in Eagle Rock and lived there for 28 years, moving into town just nine years ago.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Lorie; nieces: Lynn Lumpkin in Baltimore, MD, Holly Harmon in Olympia, WA; and nephew, Tad Harmon in Seattle, WA.
The family also wished to thank Mitchell Woodbury for his special friendship over the last eight years. The Tiplers have chosen to build a Hospice Home here in the valley.
Ron had requested no memorial, but several private gatherings have been held with their closest friends who remain in the area. In lieu of flowers, you can, if you so wish, send a check in the name of Lorie Tipler to Cashmere Valley Bank.
