Ronald C. Messer
June 4, 1956 - June 23, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Ronald Calvin Messer, 64, went to be with Jesus on June 23, 2020. Ron was born to Howard and Shirley Messer on June 4, 1956, in Wenatchee, WA, the third of their four children. He attended local schools, graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1974. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father, uncle, cousin, and older brother, he became an I.B.E.W. journeyman electrician, working most recently for Chelan County P.U.D. at Rocky Reach Dam. On the job, he was a hard worker up until the day health issues forced him into early retirement.
Ron had three children: Jason (Misty), Lindsay (Michael) Guentzel, and Jaime (Kip) Wright; and five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Ron enjoyed traveling, twice combining sight-seeing with visiting his son’s family when they lived in Europe. He combined that penchant for travel with his passion for fishing, making multiple trips to the same small village in Mexico, befriending the owners of a small, family-owned fishing business there.
Until Covid19 put a stop to their gatherings, Ron regularly had coffee with a group of friends he met at a local coffee shop. He was a member of a small Bible study group that will miss him greatly. Ron was kind and compassionate, a helper and devoted son. When diagnosed with cancer, he faced it courageously and without complaint, maintaining his wry sense of humor to the end. Ron is survived by his parents; siblings
; Sandi (Dave) Noss, Keith (Jackie) Messer, and Norm Messer; children, and grandchildren: Sydney, Addy, Chloe, and Seth Messer, and Jaelyn Allen.
A family “Celebration of Life” was recently held in his honor. Ron will be missed by all.