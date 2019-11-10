Ronald Charles Habben
Plain, WA
Ronald Charles Habben, 79, of Plain, WA, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the University of Washington Hospital, Seattle, WA. Ronald was born March 18, 1940, in Lincoln County, Ellsworth Township, MN, son of Raymond and Naomi (Williams) Habben.
Ronald is survived by a daughter, Anita (Michael) Canonica of Auburn, WA; son, Ronald A. (Suzanne) Habben of Everett, WA; daughter, Trinda (John) Tomme of Lexington, KY; step-children: Rick Weston, Mardica Hanby, and Corinne Shearer, all of the Seattle, WA, area. Ron also leaves behind twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Harold Habben of McGreggor, TX, Harlan Habben of Live Oak, FL, Donald Habben of Washougal, WA, Kathleen Hughes of West Seattle, WA, Brenda Moran, and Kris Gronvold. Ron is also survived by his special friend and partner in life, Carla M. Blackwell of Plain, WA. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents; four brothers; and two sisters.
Per Ronalds wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. His ashes will be released at a later date with family and friends gathering for a Celebration of his Life.