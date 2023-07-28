Ronald David Wolfe of Tonasket, WA, passed away on July 3, 2023, in a paragliding accident while down in Arizona.
Dave was born January 13, 1969, to Ronald and Kay Wolfe from Quesnel, B.C. Later, became a U.S. citizen. Dave graduated from being home schooled in Tonasket. He then took over the family farm and dabbled in being a logger until he was old enough to go trucking. Dave loved what he did. Dave had over four million miles under his belt. Anyone Dave could get/teach how to do his profession he did. Dave was a trucker for 33 years and loved it up to the day he passed.
Dave married the love of his life on October 28, 1995. Their love for each other grew every day. Dave loved to farm, mechanic, play guitar, snowmobile and paraglide. Any activity outdoors, Dave could find a love for it (even if it were picking rock). Anything difficult that came in front of Dave, he took it as a challenge and would not quit till he figured it out. Dave had a love for all humans and anything living. He knew no strangers. Dave had a deep love for GOD and was proud to say it. Dave was a great example of what a GOD loving person should be.
Dave is survived by his wife: Wendy Wolfe; mother, Kay Wolfe; sister, Karen/Dan Evans; his step-children: Chris Veit, Collette Renshaw, Erv Veit, Nicole Currier, Jackie Lusk Ashley/Justin Fitzgerald; and numerous grandchildren and nieces that he loved so much. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Wolfe; his first love/wife, Deanna Rae Buckingham; son, Reece Owen; aunt, Martha Wolfe Davis; grandmother/father, Wolfe; and grandmother/father, Lemky; and last, but not least a dear friend that he really looked up to, Fred Beeman.
Dave's Celebration of Life will be held at the Tonasket Eagles, at 1:00 p.m., on August 26, 2023.
