Ronald Henry Crenshaw
Wenatchee, WA
Ronald Henry Crenshaw passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA. Ronald was born on January 19, 1937, in Thorsby, Alberta, Canada, to William H. and Florence G. (Halvorson) Crenshaw. Ron moved to Everett, WA, with the family, in 1947. He attended Lowell Elementary, South Everett Junior High, and Everett High School, graduating in 1955. He went to work for Scott Paper Company shortly after graduation, eventually getting into the boat business for a time, and finally in the car business. He married Lorraine Geniece Vergne on December 15, 1956, in Everett, WA. They had two children: Cindy Lou Crenshaw and Todd Anthony Crenshaw. He and Roy Robinson had a dealership on Whidbey Island at Coupeville, WA, for three years, returning back to Roy Robinson Dealership in Marysville, WA. In 1989, he married Deborah (Chenier) Crenshaw and they moved to Blewitt Pass. He worked for Cascade Chevrolet and later, at Sangster Motors, after moving to the area. He remained in the auto industry until his retirement, in 2006. Ron was also the official Santa Claus for the town of Snohomish in the late 1980's and early 1990's. This was something he loved doing for the kids, to see the joy of the season on their faces.
Ron is survived by his wife, Deborah; sister, Doris Crenshaw; and daughter, Cindy Crenshaw. Ron was preceded in death by his son, Todd; and brother, Leon Crenshaw.
At Ron's request there will be no services. Please give to your local Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, if you wish to remember Ron.