Ronald Lee “Beau” Hubert II, passed away, unexpectedly, on February 10, 2022. Beau was born on October 22, 1961, at the Munich Army Hospital in Munich, Germany, to Hildegard Jager and Ronald Lee Hubert. The second of four siblings, Beau was part of a long-standing military family. The family moved back to the United States in June of 1963. They were stationed in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and then moved to East Wenatchee, WA, while Dad was the advisor to the Wenatchee United States Army Reserve Center.
Beau met Debra, or “Deb,” in 2009, and they later married on June 5, 2014, in Batesville, AR,. They were active members in the American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee, WA. Beau was also an active member of the Sons of the American Legion. Beau had a passion for helping people with medical needs and was employed by Hartmann Medical until 1996. His love for Mopar vehicles led him to work in the automotive industry as a parts Commercial Manager. He later opened and operated Beau's Custom Auto Upholstery until his death.
Beau's love for cars led him to the restoration of his pride and joy, a 1966 Dodge Coronet 440 6 pack and his 1970 Chevelle. At the time of his death, he was restoring a 1957 Chevy Wagon for Deb. Beau received the Sangster Motors 2021 Memorial Day Cruise-In Best Mopar sponsored by Wenatchee Valley Cruisers.
Beau was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Lee Hubert and Hildegard and Farrell “Scotty” Scott. Surviving siblings include: Rosie Hartmann (John Waterbury) and Lucille Hougland, both of East Wenatchee, WA, Renee (Ken) Woods of California, and Lonnie (Sally) Sutterfield of Avon, IN. Beau leaves behind many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
A Service of Remembrance of Beau's life will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beau's name to: The Bunker 1250 N. Wenatchee Avenue, Suite H #206, Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or Okandogs, 6820 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, WA, 98815. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, Wa.
