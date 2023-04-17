Ronald Palmgren

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doni; brother, Steve (Rosalie); and nephew, Matthew (Casey and Winter). He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Virginia Palmgren; brother, Dennis; and son, Devin Millich. Born in Colfax, WA, he came to Wenatchee, WA, early in life. He was a paperboy for the Wenatchee World and in 1958, was part of the first graduating class at Eastmont High School.
Starting out in construction on Rocky Reach Dam, Ron went on to work 38 years as a Hydro Electric Operator for Chelan County PUD, retiring in 1999. In his spare time, he became a professional photographer. He took up trial riding and off-road biking. He then settled on hiking on our hills; Saddlerock and Sage Hills. He was a common sight walking with one, two, or three American Eskimo Dogs. After Parkinson's slowed him down, he turned to his Peloton bike, riding faithfully even the day he had his massive stroke.
In connection with his Bible Studies, he started the Bible Student email service. It went worldwide and was known as the “oldronlist”. He has devoted much of his life to his studies.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be an online Memorial Service only. Nothing local is planned. Please share your thoughts and memories at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
