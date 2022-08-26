Ronald Pryor
December 30, 1943 – August 18, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Ronald Pryor
December 30, 1943 – August 18, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Affectionately known as “Poppa Ron”, “Ronnie”, “Toad”, or simply “Ron”. Ron was one of a kind. Known to many as a true friend. He was described perfectly by a close friend who said, "Ronnie was a true brother. With him there was never a dull moment! It was the good, the bad, and the what's next!"
He is survived by his beloved daughter Marissa Rick; brother, Ray Pryor; sister, Nette Pryor; and Evan Bromiley and Courtney Moses, both of whom he loved as sons.
Ron loved being on the road. His career ranged from driving bus for Trailways, to owning his own trucking company, to almost 30 years with Selland Construction. There is no doubt that Ron loved his work, and even more so, he loved those he did it with. His co-workers were his pack, his band of brothers, they were truly his family. If you met Ron, there was no forgetting him. Though, sometimes his bark was loud, he was truly a big teddy bear with a heart of gold. If he loved you, he would do anything for you. He absolutely lived life on his own terms, and there wasn't anyone that was going to tell him otherwise. He was bigger than life, and loved and lived life to the fullest. He always had a great story, and he, without a doubt, could always make you laugh. There is so much more that we could say about Ron, but for those of us that knew and loved him, we know that he is irreplaceable, and will be extremely missed.
Ron... Dad, brother, friend, we love you more than words. We will live on and celebrate you through our cherished memories of you, just as you would have wanted us to. Rest in peace, you are forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for close family and friends will be held at the Highlander Golf Club, 2920 8th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.