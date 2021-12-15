Ronald Ralph Potter was born in Brainard, MN, on June 23, 1943. He passed December 1, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially those at Colonial Vista, where he sang gospel music twice a week for over ten years. He also sang gospel music and preached the Word of God at the Son Shine Inn, in Seattle, WA, and various places over the years. If you knew his phone number, you were in luck, because he would always answer and be there right away to help. He was a good horseman and had a way with animals.
His son, Ron Potter, Jr., said, “One thing that stands out in my mind, for all those parents who might read this, my Dad only spanked me two or three times and I jumped around like my butt was on fire. One of those spankings was in case I was thinking about doing it. "Don’t lie and don’t steal', Dad said. Then he said, 'I did this because I love you, son'. He never spanked me again, but somehow I knew in that moment that we all need a little more love and a lot less pain. Love defined my dad, like warm sunshine on your face.”
His daughter’s fondest memories were watching him preach in church, teaching her all she needs to know about a car and changing a tire; to never forget if you get bucked off, get back on. Just like life, take it head on and fear no man, but fear God.
Ron is survived by his sisters: Harriet Miller and Claret Clements; daughter, Shannan Potter-Moore; son, Ron Potter; and grandchildren: Jessica, Chelsea, Tori, Tayten, and Ryan.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Concluding services, Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
