Ronald Ray Selstead
August 23, 1936 – June 3, 2023
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ron Selstead went home to be with the Lord, peacefully in his sleep, on June 3, 2023, at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima, WA, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Ron faced his fear of this disease with dignity and grace and continued to bless all those around him with his loving kindness, industrious work ethic, and hope in Christ.
Ronald Ray Selstead was born on August 23, 1936, in Bellingham, WA, to Norman and Ann (Hanson) Selstead. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1954, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958, while stationed aboard the USS Amen DD-527. Ron attended Western Washington State College (WWSC) in Bellingham, where he met his lifelong love and best friend, Arlys (Jamison), a student nurse at WWSC. They were married at his parents Bellingham home on October 2, 1959.
In 1961, Ron began work with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and received his certification as a professional licensed civil engineer. During his 33-year career with WSDOT, he was involved with the design and construction of interstate highway bridge and road projects across the state, most notably as the project manager for construction of the I-90, Denny Creek Bridge Viaduct on Snoqualmie Pass. He completed his career with WSDOT in Wenatchee, WA, in 1994 and moved to Ellensburg, WA.
Following his retirement, Ron spent the next 15 years as a reservist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He performed damage assessments following storm disasters throughout the United States and was especially grateful to serve with FEMA in New Orleans, FL, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. During this period, Ron was also involved with Servants on Wheels Ever Ready (SOWERS), a group of Christian volunteers who travel in their RVs and contribute their time to construction, building, and maintenance work for churches, youth camps, and conference centers.
Ron was a longtime member of Mercer Creek Church in Ellensburg, where he served in many capacities, including leadership of building and maintenance project teams.
He belonged to the Ellensburg Golf Club and loved golfing, salmon fishing, and camping with family and friends. His favorite camping spot was his property in Plain, WA, which he passed on to his children to continue the family camping tradition. Ron was also very involved with his children's and grandchildren's activities and in numerous Bible Study Fellowship and care groups with his wife, Arlys, and their dear friends. One of Ron's greatest gifts was that of hospitality and service to others. He created many lasting memories with his friends, family, and extended family over the years.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Arlys of Ellensburg, WA; son, Greg (Mary) Selstead of Olympia, WA; and daughter, Arla (Chris) Dunlop of Yakima, WA; grandchildren: Kyle and Kelsey Selstead, Sean (Aya), and Corey (Miranda) Dunlop, and Kara (Christian) Hardt; great-grandchildren: Kai and Bailee Dunlop; sisters: Linda Stack of Vancouver, WA, and Judith (George) Taylor of Bellingham, WA; and numerous nieces; nephews; extended family members; and friends.
Ron's wife and family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the entire loving staff at Field Stone Memory Care in Yakima, who cared for Ron and all of us, and the compassionate Yakima Astria Hospice Care Team: Lindy, Mark, Chaplain Scott, and Jennifer, during Ron's final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made payable to The Great Commission Fund on behalf of Mercer Creek Church of Ellensburg, or The Astria Health Foundation of Yakima Valley, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA, 98936.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Mercer Creek Church, 1410 N. Main St., Ellensburg, WA. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.