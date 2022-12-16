Ronald “Ron” Fletcher
Ron Fletcher was born August 5, 1939, to Wendell and Jean Fletcher, in Molson, WA. Ron left us December 10, 2022, at the age of 83.
Ron spent his youth on the family homestead on Fletcher Mountain, in the Okanogan Highlands, and attended school in Molson. Post-graduation, Ron left the family ranch attending college at Wenatchee Valley and later, Central Washington University. After receiving his teaching degree at Central, Ron continued his education, attaining his master's degree in Mathematics at Oregon State University.
Ron met Anita (Feddersen) in Molson one summer and in 1962, they began their 60 plus year journey together. Ron's teaching career took them from Orting, WA, to Wenatchee, WA, in 1965, where they started their family with Mike. Gregg followed soon after.
Ron taught all kinds of math at Orchard Junior High, Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College. Being a consummate teacher, his lessons reached far beyond the classroom. He continued to teach a wide variety of topics, including math, fishing, gardening, canning, sausage making, and Okanogan Highlands history to whomever needed the education. Ron had a wide range of knowledge and skills. For a good number of years, he drove zamboni at the local ice rink and spent hours fishing many of the local lakes, including Lake Chelan, where the fish feared him.
Ron and Anita spent much of the last 20 years near their childhood homes in Chesaw, WA, establishing a summer residence and providing lasting memories for all. In Chesaw, Ron manicured the town with his riding lawn mower, assisted with the water district and passed on the local history in his Chesaw Tavern classroom. In this classroom, when the bell rings, it is not time to go home. CHEERS!
Ron is survived by his wife, Anita; sons: Mike (Andrea) and Gregg (Amanda); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers: Dan( Donna) and Scott (Terri). He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as brothers: Gary and Steven.
Funeral arrangements to be decided at a later date.
