Ronald W. Evans
Wenatchee, WA
Ronald W. Evans went to his Heavenly home on Friday, September 20, 2019, following an extended illness. He was surrounded by his sons, Bob and Jeff, at his home in Wenatchee, WA. Ron was born to Lee and Veda (Blackburn) Evans on January 7, 1934. Ron married his beautiful bride, Mary Lou Steele, in 1954, in Redmond OR, where the couple made their home. Together, they raised three sons: Leland James, Robert Wayne, and Jeffrey Lynn. In 1970, the family moved to Entiat, WA, where Ron worked for Zwight’s Logging Company and later, Alcoa, from where he retired. Ron and Mary eventually moved to Wenatchee to enjoy their retirement years. Ron loved rocking his grandbabies in his favorite rocking chair, Grandma Steele’s old-fashioned fried taco nights with family, and going on long day trip excursions with Mary. He also enjoyed spending time with his boys fishing for silvers on Lake Chelan or hunting upland game birds in the hills of Entiat.
Ron was preceded in death by his sweet Mary; their eldest son, Leland James; his parents, Lee and Veda Evans; younger sister, Carolyn Huntenstein; and older brother, Leland Evans. He is survived by his sons: Robert W. Evans (Keta) and Jefferey L. Evans (Connie); and grandchildren: John and Ron Evans, Heather Martin, Sarah and Jeremy Evans, and Mary Lynn Evans. Ron was also blessed with eight great- grandchildren: Cody H., Kati, Cody M., Dorothy, Alyssa, and Kaden, Kylie and Sophie.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Entiat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children’s Home Society of Wenatchee, WA, in Ron’s name. Funeral arrangements are provided by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.