Ronald W. Wright
Wenatchee, WA
Ronald W. Wright, a Wenatchee, WA, resident since 1971, passed away on March 11, 2023, in Wenatchee, at age 84. He was born in Moscow, ID, to Wilbur and Alien Wright, and was raised in Potlatch, ID, graduating from Potlatch High School in 1956.
He met his wife, Marlene, on a blind date in Palouse, WA, and they began their journey for 61 years together, until she passed in 2020. Married life together began in 1959, in Potlatch, with stops in Salt Lake City, UT, Renton, WA, and Kent, WA, before settling in Wenatchee.
Ron operated his own distributorship business out of Potlatch, selling Blue Bell potato chips, as well as restaurant and bar supplies. Selling out, he completed an electronics course in Salt Lake City and began an electrical/electronic journey at the Boeing Space Center in Kent, followed by 22 years at Dolco Packaging as an Electrician/Supervisor. Following Dolco, he owned and operated The Frame Works in Wenatchee for a few years, before retiring again.
Ron had numerous hobbies, all involved with working with his hands. A neighbor once said, "Is their nothing you can't do?"
Ron and Marlene were enthusiastic boaters, bitten by the "two-foot-it-is-bug,” beginning with a canoe and progressing through the years to a 28 foot cruiser, spending many leisure hours on local waters. They were long time members of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, staying at every boat-only campground numerous times over the years, exploring and relaxing with family and friends.
Retirement years found them escaping from North Central Washington winters in their fifth wheel, traveling to the warmer climates of Arizona and Texas.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Alien Wright; wife, Marlene Wright; and sister, Melva Dial (Gale). He is survived by his son, Kevin Wright (Kathy) of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Teresa Cole (Craig) of Pullman, WA; brother, Jon Wright (Carol) of Buckeye, AZ; granddaughter, Jennifer Gault (Justin) of Ephrata, WA; grandsons: Hayden and Austin Cole of Pullman, WA; grandson, Jason Thorson (Kimili) of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter, Brenda of Spokane, WA; great-grandchildren: Avery and Athen Gault, Madison Fjeld, Tyce and Jett Thorson, Alyssa and Amber Cooklin, and Noah Thorson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association at www.Alz.org. There will be a Viewing on March 23, 2023, through March 27, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse, WA. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on April 1, 2023, at the Freeze Cemetery, 917 W. Freeze Rd., Potlatch, ID. A Luncheon will be held following the Service at the American Legion Log Cabin, 745 6th St., Potlach, ID, at 12:30 p.m., and all are welcome. Arrangements provided by Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, WA.