Ronnie Joe Booth
Quincy, WA
Ronnie Joe Booth of Quincy, WA, passed away on December 30, 2020. Ron was born April 20, 1948 in Ontario, OR, to Clayton and Vivian Booth.
Ron attended high school in Quincy, where he met his future wife, Kristie Colby. After high school, Ron was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served as a medic in Vietnam, from September of 1968 to July of 1969. Ron was awarded one Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross for valor. He was also awarded the Purple Heart, as well as numerous other service medals. As a medic, Ron saved countless lives. When asked later in life what he did to earn the Silver Star, he replied, “something stupid with somebody watching”. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Ron returned to Quincy, to marry his beloved, Kristie, on August 9, 1969.
Ron is survived by sister, Sharon (Gerald); brother, Claude (Karen); son, Andy (Barb); daughter, Jenny; and son, Cory (Allison); nine grandkids; and four great-grandkids; as well as numerous other family members he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian; sister, Donna; father, Clayton; and wife, Kristie.
Services will be held later due to COVID restrictions. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.