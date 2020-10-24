Ronnie R. Etheridge
May 10, 1946 - October 10, 2020
Manson. WA
Although our hearts are broken, time will help heal us, and we take comfort in knowing Ronnie is no longer in pain. He has joined our parents, Ray and Velma Etheridge, of Manson, WA, in heaven 'til we all meet again.
Ron is survived by his wife, Wanda, the love of his life for the past 45 years; children: Jody Ethridge, Chrinda (Morgan) McFadden, Lonnie Etheridge, and Mindi Etheridge; sisters: Barbara (Ed) Frazier and Diana Jones; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with numerous other family and friends. The family is blessed to have our newest angel, "Ronnie", to watch over and guide us.
Due to Covid 19, Ron's Memorial Service to be held in Chelan, WA, will be postponed till the Spring of 2021.