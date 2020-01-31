Rosalie Hensley Schlaefli
Brinnon, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Rosalie Hensley Schaefli, 85, of Brinnon, WA, passed away in a house fire on December 17, 2019. Rosalie grew up in Sunnyslope. She was born to William and Eva Hensley. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952. She met and married Wayne Schaefli on December 26, 1953. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. They lived in Seattle, WA, and California, while raising their children, and chose to retire in Brinnon.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Steven, three daughters: Laura, Susan, and Julie; many grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Oelke of Wenatchee, WA; two brothers: Donald (Gloria) Hensley of Wenatchee, WA, and Larry (Cicillia) Hensley of East Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Nola Hensley of Cashmere, WA; brother-in-law, Wilfred Dunn, of Colville, WA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Don; brother, Harold of Cashmere, WA; sister, Norma Dunn of Colville, WA;
There will be no services.