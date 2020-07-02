Rose LaVone Turner
Cashmere, WA
Rose LaVone Turner was born on December 9, 1920, and passed away on May 28, 2020, with her family surrounding her. Rose was born to George and Lottie Yates in Quincy, WA. She had one brother, Alfred, and four sisters: Mary, Iva, Juanita, and Ruthie.
Rose and her siblings grew up in the Pateros/Brewster areas of Washington. On June 28 of 1938, she married her husband of 55 years, Paul Edwin Turner, and they raised their five children in Yelm, WA.
She was an amazing wife and mother, a hard worker, quilter, immaculate housekeeper, loved to garden, and was an avid reader. She and her husband retired to Cashmere, WA, in the late 70’s, where they had a huge garden and she worked sorting fruit at Blue Star Growers.
Paul passed away in 1993, and she remained in her home on Mission Creek Road until 2019, when she was moved to Highgate Memory Care in Wenatchee, WA. She always had a smile on her face and will be remembered for her sweet, sassy remarks, and her undeniable love for her family and her Lord.
Rose leaves behind five children: Linda Cox of Cashmere, WA, Al (Pat) Turner of Tacoma,WA, Tom (Kathryn) Turner of Cashmere, WA, Pauline Mitchell of East Wenatchee, WA, and Helen (Scott) Emry of Yelm, WA. There are eleven grandchildren: Brian Cox, Mark Cox, Kevin Cox, Michelle Hattabaugh, Krisann Turner, Katie Brinkman, Cody Turner, Shane Mitchell, Cheri Mitchell, Craig Emry, and Wendy Gainer. She leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings; as well as two special sons-in-law, Jerry Cox and Jim Mitchell.
Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA, made her final arrangements. There will be a private burial at the Cashmere Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020, as well as a Celebration of Life later this summer with details to follow.