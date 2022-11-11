Rose Leanne (Tolliver) Stuart
Wenatchee, WA
Rose Leanne (Tolliver) Stuart, died at her home in Wenatchee, WA, November 9, 2022. She was born on June 21, 1973, in Ephrata, WA, to James Leroy Tolliver Jr. and Charleen Annette (Streeter) Tolliver.
She attended Lee and Grant Elementary Schools in East Wenatchee, Cashmere Middle/Junior High and Cashmere High; graduating in 1990, from Wenatchee Alternative High School. Later, attending and receiving Certificate from Trend Business College in East Wenatchee, WA, then went on to Wenatchee Valley College towards her AA degree.
As a young girl, she was a Blue Bird, then Campfire girl and Rainbow Girl, leaving as Past Worthy Advisor of Cashmere Chapter. As an adult, she was baptized in 1994, then again in 2018. She attended the Awakening Church in Wenatchee, WA. She was very faithful to her God.
She had a giving, caring, loving heart. Her smile was infectious along with her laugh. If you were down, she would smile and you would feel better. She loved to travel, cook, and sew. She made quilts, curtains, bath robes, etc. She loved animals. She had a service dog and four cats that she rescued and raised from babies.
She is survived by her maternal grandfather, George J. Streeter (Linda) of Ellisforde, WA; father, James L. Tolliver Jr. (Tanya); mother, Charleen A. (Streeter) Tolliver; and son, Steven J. Tolliver; all of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Sierra N. Ludwig of Spring, TX; three grandchildren: Terrance Tolliver of East Wenatchee, WA, Skye Johnson and F. Lea Goldsby, both of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Jamie L. Tolliver of West Richland, WA, Johnothan W. Tolliver and Seth J. Tolliver, both of Wenatchee, WA, Josh Hailey (Sharon) of Olympia, WA, Ian "HD" Perry of Spokane, WA; sister, Angela A. (Tolliver) Martin (George) of Spokane, WA; six nieces; seven nephews; and one grand-nephew; four aunts; three uncles; and 19 cousins. She was preceded in death by two grandmothers: June J. (Frazier) Streeter and J. Ruth (Edmondson) Smart; paternal grandfather, James Leroy Tolliver Sr.; two uncles: Steven G. Streeter and Melvin Lucas; one aunt, Cheryl (Tolliver) Jones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge, 811 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. chapelofthevalleyncw.com
