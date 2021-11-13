(Rose) Lynn Sever Boushay
August 20, 1942 – October 31, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Lynn S. Boushay passed away peacefully, joining her husband who was patiently awaiting her in Heaven. She was the second child and only daughter, of Ralph W. Sever and Virginia E. Sever, born in Wenatchee, WA. Lynn graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1960. Following high school, she moved to Bellingham, WA, to attend WWU which took her away from her love, Jack. He drove to visit her every weekend, but her concern for his frequent travels back and forth over the mountains prompted her to return to Wenatchee, and transfer to Wenatchee Valley College.
Lynn and Jack were married, in 1961. Looking for a big yard, they bought a house in Cashmere, WA, and moved their young family from Wenatchee, in 1965. They settled in, created a welcoming home and garden, and lived on the same property until just recently.
Lynn worked in the medical industry, starting at the Cashmere Clinic. There, she made lifelong community connections, while her daughters were in school. She then worked for an oral surgeon in Wenatchee, where both girls were lucky enough to reap the benefit of that time, by getting their wisdom teeth removed. She ended her career as an insurance specialist at Wenatchee Valley Clinic/Confluence Health, where she worked for over 20 years, eventually retiring, in 2012.
Lynn and Jack had quite a few adventures together. In their younger years, they socialized by playing cards, square dancing, and bowling. Later, they discovered the joy of travel and invested in a timeshare, which they took full advantage of. They drove to their favorite destinations along the Washington and Oregon coasts and ventured to Hawaii, California, and Arizona a number of times. Family and friends would join them on occasion; she was always generous by gifting the trips to others or inviting them to come along.
Lynn spent her free time before and after retirement, doing her favorite hobbies, including: baking, gardening, and stamping. As the years progressed, stamping became her main hobby. Her homemade cards were enjoyed by all who were lucky enough to receive them! And the collection of stamping paraphernalia assembled rivaled the best stocked hobby shops. She was very social and would always find the time to meet a friend for coffee, join a group going out for lunch, or simply connecting on the phone for a good conversation to catch up.
Lynn loved being a grandmother to her only grandchild, Lila, who spent many hours after school at grandma and grandpa’s house, making cookies like snickerdoodles, playing games, and keeping them young at heart.
Lynn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She was faithful to her family and devoted to her church. She was known as a hard worker, good friend, and dedicated chocolate lover! Her family was not surprised to find M&Ms stashed in various drawers, purses, and pockets, when it came time to downsize and move on. She took care of the important things at home, such as finances, bills, and anything that required paper shuffling. She served her community by her active participation in the Methodist Church community dinners and in earlier years, as a member of the League of Women Voters.
Lynn is survived by her two daughters: Lisa Boushay-Ownby (Ray Ownby) and Teresa Boushay; granddaughter, Lila Boushay; as well as her two brothers: Lowell (Susan) Sever and Martin (Anne) Sever.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cashmere Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA, on November 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the American Lung Association at https://action.lung.org/. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.