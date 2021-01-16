Rose M. Running
October 4, 1955 - January 8, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Rose, 65, passed away January 8, 2021, at her home in Wenatchee, WA, from cancer. Rose's brother and sisters were with her. She was born with her twin sister, Rosalie, in Republic, WA, on October 4, 1955, to Jimmie and Fern Almquist, joining siblings: Norm, Diane, Rod, and Irene.
Rose attended grade school through high school in Republic, making many friends, being a cheerleader, was involved in Rainbow for Girls, and developing her life-long love of downhill skiing.
After attending Spokane Community College, she started her 36 year career with USDA (Farmers Home Administration) as a loan officer on projects that provided funds for community development, farm projects, and single and multi-family housing. She began her career in Colville, WA, and worked in several locations in California and all over Washington.
Rose married Kevin Running from Colville. They moved from California to Ellensburg, WA, then Kennewick, Moses Lake and finally Wenatchee, WA. Kevin and Rose enjoyed their beautiful boat, water skiing, and camping. Family and dogs were along for the ride.
After retiring, she continued her avid love of downhill skiing, earning the title of "One more run Rose" from her Wenatchee ski buddies, skiing up to 80 times a season. She loved working in her yard and was devoted to her dogs.
Rose's family includes her dog, Molly; Norm and Linda Almquist of Colorado; brother-in-law, Bob Cayler of Tennessee; Irene and Clem Whipple of Republic, WA; Rosalie and Gregg Morse of Montana; brother-in-law, Mark and Rebecca Running of California; sister-in-law, Kolette and Christian Orman of Spokane, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by husband, Kevin; parents, Jimmie and Fern; sister, Diane; brother, Rod; nephew, Rod Stonehocker; and her golden retriever dogs.
Memorials: check donations made out to "NARFE Alzheimer's Research" can be mailed to Bob Wiley, Chapter Treasurer, 657 Okanogan Avenue, Apt. 436, Wenatchee, WA 98801 to support the Wenatchee chapter or choose a charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Republic, WA, on July 3, 2021.