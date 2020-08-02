Rose "Marie" Clift
Wenatchee, WA
Marie Clift, 102, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Blossom Creek Memory Care. She was born on September 28, 1917, to Robert and Zula (Gault) McAnally, at Franklin, AR. At the age of eight, she traveled to Washington state in a Model T Ford, driven by her father, who had two weeks of driving experience. On the 17th day, they landed in Cashmere, WA, and settled in Monitor, WA, where she grew up. Her birth mother died when she was 12 and her father later married, Ellen Cates, who had two children, and they became a blended family. She attended Monitor school and later, Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1934. On June 18, 1936, she married Paul Clift, a young Arkansas transplant. They were orchardists all of their lives.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She taught Sunday School and was involved in many other church activities.
Marie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. She was a meticulous housekeeper and gardener. She grew many beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Rayanna Clift; sister, Ruby Rice of Wenatchee, WA, and Mary Culbertson of Missouri; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; daughter, Juanita Dodd; five brothers; and one sister.
The family would like to thank Blossom Creek Memory Care and Dr. Mary Timiras, for the excellent care Marie received.
A family Graveside Service was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Wenatchee Cemetery, Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorial
Chapel@msn.com. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.