Rose Marie Delabarre
Wenatchee, WA
Our mom, Rose Marie Delabarre, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, following a brief illness. Mom was born October 14, 1926, to Emerson and Adah Eikenberry in Wenatchee, WA. The family, which included brother, Ralph Carl, lived in Puyallup, Wa, during the war and moved back to Wenatchee, where she graduated from high school.
Mom met our dad, Norman Delabarre, in junior high. She said she would marry that boy some day. On November 7, 1944, they were married on election day by the groom's father, Rev. A.C. Delabarre. They spent 69 years together. During that time, they had three children: Lova in 1949, Randy in 1953, and Judi in 1960.
After the war, the settled in Wenatchee, where mom was a busy housewife. They attended the Brethren Church. Mom held various positions over the years, including: Moderator, Deacon, Youth Advisor, Choir member, Usher, Greeter, Chairman of Worship and Arts Commission, Coordinator of Potlucks and Receptions, and Coordinator of Flower Arrangements.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents; and brother, Carl. She is survived by daughter, Lova (Carl) Irwin; son, Randy (Joye) Delabarre; daughter, Judi Delabarre; grandchildren: Courtney (Dan) Gates, Whitney Irwin, Christin (Todd) Busk, Patty (Kelly) Schott; great-grandchildren: Andres Ibarra, Ella Gates, Gwen Gates, Chyanne Schott and Kacee Schott.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 2:00 p.m. A dessert reception will be held immediately following the service. Arrangements are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee, WA. Please visit their web page at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to view Rose's page and leave a personal comment, if so desired.