Rose Mary (Noon) Young

Rose Marie (Noon) Young
Wenatchee, WA
Rose Marie (Noon) Young passed away on September 6, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. Rose was born to Clifford C. Noon and Violet O. (Louder) Noon on November 16, 1932, in Mankato, KS. The family moved to Washington State when she was a young child. Rose graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1950, and married Dale Young on February 3, 1951.
A short time later, Dale joined the Marine Corps, which took them to several places throughout the U.S. When Dale completed his military service, they moved back to Wenatchee, where Dale returned to work at Elder Auto Parts and Rose focused her efforts on raising their three children. Rose recalled that her favorite job was at age 15, when she worked for the phone company as a switchboard operator. Unfortunately, she was discharged due to the system being converted to dial telephones! Dale and Rose purchased the NAPA Auto Parts store in Chelan, WA, in 1984, and together, they operated the store until they retired in 1998.
Rose loved staying in touch with her family by email and greatly enjoyed reading books on her Kindle. They traveled to many places in their motor home during retirement, where they delighted in seeing new things. Rose loved viewing the mountains throughout the west, from The Grand Tetons in Wyoming to Saddlerock in Wenatchee. They especially enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, AZ, for 14 years, with many new friends.
Rose is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dale Young of Wenatchee, WA; their daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Bob Fisher of Spokane, WA, and their children: Melanie (J.W.) Miller, Joelle (Brad) Rumsey, and Derek (Maggie) Fisher; their daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Lynn Polson of Waterville, WA, and their children: Carl Polson and Lacey (Johnnie) Craig; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Vada Poirier of Wenatchee, WA, and several nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by their son, Donald Young; her brother, Carl; and her sister, Betty.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.