Roseanna Schuh VanBuskirk, born April 16, 1938, in Odessa, WA, passed away on to our Lord April 8 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Rosie was the oldest daughter of seven children of Oscar and Anna Schuh. Rosie has two surviving sisters: Freda Speath and Patricia Hayek, to follow in death were her siblings: Gerald, Ruthie, Barbra and Fred.
Rosie has left behind her beloved husband, Paul VanBuskirk and her long-time friend and ex-husband, Charles Smith of Quincy, WA.
Rosie has three daughters: Vicki M. Niderost, Paula J. Tweetie and Suzanne J. VanBuskirk. To follow Rosie, her beloved grandchildren: Stephanie, Kenneth, April, Justin and Corey. Also, Rosie had six great-grandchildren; Trenton, Keegan, Kenzie, Everly, Britten and Carsen, whom she loved dearly.
Rosie's Celebration of Life will be held at the Faith Community Church at 1005 10th Ave. SW in Quincy, WA on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Services will start at 11:00 a.m. Come and Rejoice Rosie's Life with everyone she loved and those who loved her. Everyone is welcome.
