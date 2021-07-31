Rosemary Camilla Foust

Rosemary Camilla Faust
East Wenatchee, WA
Rosemary Faust, 85, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away July 23, 2021, with family by her side. She was born to George and Mary Gruning, in Rochester, WA, on June 25, 1936, and she grew up in Olympia, WA, where she graduated from Olympia High School. The combination of Rosemary’s humble beginnings and clear potential led her teachers to raise scholarship funds that allowed Rosemary to attend Central Washington State College, and earn a degree in elementary education. She married Edward Baker Faust in 1957. In 1958, they moved to Yokota Air Base, Fussa, Japan, where Ed completed his tour of service, and Rosemary taught kindergarten classes and cared for their first child, Mark. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1961, where Rosemary initially taught reading, kindergarten, and second grade. From 1966 to retirement in 2002, Rosemary taught first grade at Wenatchee’s Lincoln Elementary School.
By her own account, Rosemary did not learn to read fully, until the end of second grade. This experience led to her lifelong dedication to teaching others to read, and perhaps, to her personal love of reading. In her own classroom, Rosemary not only taught children to read, she nurtured them to enjoy reading. Moreover, she made sure that those who were struggling with reading received the extra guidance they needed. Rosemary’s passion for literacy was lifelong. Even after retirement, she mentored students who found reading a difficult skill to master.
All who knew Rosemary, remember her as a caring and nurturing person. When her children showed interest in competitive swimming, Rosemary encouraged them to focus on the personal growth and social enrichment aspects of the experience. She served as chauffeur to an endless stream of training sessions, and became a mainstay volunteer, supporting the Wenatchee Swim Team, which hosted multi-day swim meets.
Even though she had no prior experience as an athlete herself, Rosemary took up road running in the early 1970's, and this became a central passion in her life. Over the years and races that followed, many a younger competitor had to deal with the embarrassment of sprinting past this slow but steady runner, only to be overtaken at the end. Rosemary competed in the annual Ridge to River relay races that became a tradition in Wenatchee. She also loved to hike in the North Central Cascades. Rosemary had a fondness for day hikes up the Icicle River canyon, and she loved to hike to one of her secret special spots, read a book, and contemplate the world while listening to the sound of the moving water.
Rosemary is survived by her ex-husband, Ed (Cheryl); children, Mark (Kristi), Alan (Toni), Grant (Carol), Karen (Enrique), and Adolfo (Tivisay); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Rosemary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Wenatchee. She has chosen to forgo a traditional burial. Information regarding her remembrance ceremony can be found on her online remembrance webpage at https://www.
chapelofthevalleyncw.com/, or by calling Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, at 509-884-3561.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that people consider honoring Rosemary’s passing by contributing to charities that Rosemary supported: RIF (Reading is Fundamental at https://www.rif.org/), Chelan-Douglas Land Trust at https://www.cdlandtrust.org/, and the Lighthouse Christian Ministry at https://wenatcheelighthouse
.org/. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.