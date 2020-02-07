Rosemary Clark
Wenatchee, WA
Rosemary Clark was born April 27, 1927, in Wenatchee, WA. She passed away, at age 92, at Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital, on Friday, January 31, 2020. She had been living at Wanda’s Easy Country Living adult family home for the past couple years.
She was born to Jessie and Edith Davies. She married Coy Landers Clark on November 6, 1942, and they had four children: Coy E. Clark, Sharon Ulrich, Jerry Clark, and Connie Dorner. Her nine grandchildren are Coy Christopher Clark, Teresa Birkland, Jason Bradshaw, Sol Calderon, Antonio Calderon, Brenda Marty, Jennifer Clark-Verbois, Tiffany Curtis, and Tracie Hartnett. She also has 16 great-grandchildren.
She was a very hard-working woman. She and Coy were orchardists in East Wenatchee for many years. For recreation, they got together for deer and elk hunting trips with family and friends. Many of the family’s greatest memories are growing up on their property and spending most of the fall, hunting and camping.
Rosemary was a member of the Nazarene Church in Wenatchee. She was committed to reading God’s Word and caring for her family. She loved to bake and cook for all the family or church gatherings. She was always ready to contribute to the needs of her family and friends. She was the most kind and caring soul who saw the good in everyone. She will be dearly missed.
Friends and family may visit at Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The Service will be held Monday February, 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. A reception will be announced at the time of service for those who would like to gather in her remembrance. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.