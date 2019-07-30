Rowna "Lori" Hansen
September 1, 1950 - July 11, 2019
Leavenworth, WA
On July 11, 2019, Rowna "Lori" Hansen, peacefully passed away, in the company of her granddaughter, Mariah, dancing and singing to her favorite music. Lori was born on September 1, 1950, in Leavenworth, WA, to Rex and Fran Emmons. At the age of 18, Lori took off to California to have some adventures, eventually traveled the country, and went to Woodstock, before returning to Washington. Lori had a passion for giving to others. She would give anything to anyone she felt needed it more than she did. Most people knew her as the bartender at the Bulldog and Ski Tavern. Lori loved oldies music, fishing, camping, driving in the mountains, and swimming at Lake Wenatchee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rex; mother, Fran; brothers: Dexter and James; and daughter, Frances. She is survived by her husband, John Hansen; children: Tommy and Vicki; sister, Sandi Vann; and grandchildren: Katie, Mariah, Braydon, and Melody.
Please send anything for the family to: Thomas Simmonds P.O. Box 21, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. A Celebration of Life is being planned for September 1, 2019. More details will be provided on Facebook.