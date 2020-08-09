Roxanna Marie Halls
Rock Island, WA
Roxanna Marie Halls began eternal life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Rock Island, WA, due to lung cancer. She was 77.
Roxanna was born in Ouray, CO, on January 12, 1943, to parents, Elwood and Alene River. The second eldest of five children, her siblings: Rocky, Rick, Rob, and Rosalyn grew up in the quaint town, as a tight knit unit.
Roxanna graduated high school and set her sights on California, where she stayed with her Auntie Viola, and attended Ventura Beauty School, where she graduated as a cosmetologist in 1962, then worked in the Los Angeles, CA, area for some time. In 1967, she met the dashing Italian, Ronald Conte and two years later, wed on August 10, 1969, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Los Angeles, CA. They opened their first hair salon together in Glendale, CA, in 1970, called Contes’ Villa Coiffeurs and began their successful careers in the beauty industry, as a dynamic duo. They started their family, in 1972, with the addition of son, Michael, followed by daughter, Amber, and son, Mark, all two years apart from each other. Roxanna was nothing short of a superhero. She ran multiple businesses, took care of three kids, always kept an immaculate home, and made dinner for the family every night of the week. She was an incredible mother, attending countless band and theater performances, sporting events, was a Boy Scout den mother, made countless costumes, hosted amazing birthday and holiday parties, taught all the neighborhood kids how to swim…the list goes on and on. She was always so elegant, stylish, and loved beauty, be it nature, interior decorating, painting, or fashion.
Throughout her life, she was faced with several challenges, but never missed a beat or lost her faith, that God would guide her through the bad times, as well as the good. Her world was rocked when she lost Ron, in 1999, after caring for him, as he battled cancer for six years. Despite the incredible loss of her true love, she again leaned on her faith, and in 2003, was reacquainted with David Halls, a classmate from Ouray, remarried, and moved to Washington State, where she resided with him for the last 17 years.
Despite being further away from her children, she created a new group of wonderful friends through her church, YLI group, and was a pillar within her spiritual community. She loved being of service to others, whether it was preparing meals for the priest several times a week, volunteering for countless fundraisers, as well as pro-life organizations. Roxanna loved taking care of people and did so many times, including employees, friends, and family members. Family was always so important to her and she loved siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins, dearly. Her relationship with her mother, Alene, was a very special one and she was honored to be able to care for her, before she left the physical world. She also loved being a grandmother!
Countless times Michael, Amber, and Mark have been told how amazing their mother was. She was caring, generous, funny, gracious, smart, driven, and compassionate. Roxanna will be greatly missed and made an impact on many, making this world a better place while she was in it. She is now with God and her beloved family members, that have also entered eternal life, something she always knew would be glorious.
