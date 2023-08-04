Roxanne Conolly
February 28, 1946 – February 5, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
In the face of adversity, Roxanne Conolly fought until she won. As a fierce advocate for self and others, defeat was unacceptable. But finally, on February 5, 2023, too battered and broken by cancer to fight on, she let go. She died just days after moving from Wenatchee, WA to her new home in Toledo, OH, to escape western wildfire smoke and to start advanced treatment at the University of Michigan Melanoma Center.
Entering a world consumed by both grief and joy, Roxanne was passionate from birth. She was born February 28, 1946, exactly nine months after the Western World (and, obviously, her parents) celebrated the end of World War II in Europe.
Roxanne grew up in San Diego, CA, in the chaotic 1950's and 1960's. Her hometown population grew from 300,000 when she was born to 1,500,000 when she graduated high school in 1963. She spent much of her childhood in tight quarters, small cottage court housing, with parents, grandparents and sister, Geraldean, who, being close in age, was a constant companion and would become a lifelong playmate. The sisters sometimes spent time in even closer quarters, in the small bathroom where their grandmother sent them when they fought, eligible for release only when they made up.
In the years after Roxanne's high school graduation, the country was swept into a maelstrom of crises. 550,000 troops sent to Vietnam. Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. Marchers beaten in Selma. President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas. Civil rights workers murdered in the South. Robert Kennedy assassinated. MLK assassinated. Cities burning. Four Kent State students killed by National Guardsmen. And so, like millions of other young Americans, Roxanne entered her hippie phase and headed out into the world, and into her head. She explored herself, places and people. She headed north up the coast in her Volkswagen camper van. Eventually, she settled in Yakima, WA, to work for the U.S. Forest Service. She continued her career with the USFS for many years, transferring later to Salt Lake City, UT.
There is no record of when her hippie phase ended, but in the 1980's, after decades of searching for something but not knowing what it was, Roxanne found her calling in mental health counseling. She left the Forest Service and went into hyperdrive, earning a BA in Psychology from the University of Utah, and an MA in Clinical Psychology from Ottawa University in Phoenix, AZ. She interned at world-class Arizona treatment centers, Sierra Tucson and The Meadows. While in Arizona, she met her future husband, Richard, and in 1997, they moved to San Diego, CA, where she opened her practice as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
After ten years together, she and Richard decided it was probably safe to marry, or at least worth the risk, and wed in 2004. In 2008, bored by the tedium of San Diego's year-round good weather and clean air, they relocated to Wenatchee, WA, to be near family, who left town soon after.
For the next 15 years, Roxanne was a powerful force for change in Wenatchee, one person at a time. The community was blessed to have one of the most effective mental health counselors in the country. Her husband claims some credit for her preeminence, since she often practiced on him, which benefitted her professional growth but showed mixed results in their relationship.
Roxanne wouldn't, and so didn't, retire. She saw her last patient and closed her practice just one day before leaving Wenatchee. She died a few weeks after arriving at her new Ohio home.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Conolly and Mary Elizabeth (Hodges) Conolly. She leaves her husband, Richard (Taylor); sister, Geraldean (Stevens); daughter, Lisa (Wilkins); grandsons: Ryan and Zachary; a great-grandson due November of 2023; and three generations of nieces and nephews: Michael, Chris, Madelynn, Katelynn and Lakelynn.
Roxanne also leaves hundreds of current and former patients, prepared and ready to stay the course. She made a space for them to safely express their fear, anger, love, pain and joy. She helped them find within themselves the acceptance of what can't be changed and the courage to change what can. And they know very well that anyone who decides they can't go on without her will really piss her off.
A remembrance video is being prepared, and a Celebration of Roxanne's Life may be held in Wenatchee in September. For updates, please send your contact information in an email to roxanneconolly@gmail.com.