Roy Dell “Spider” Riggan
August 7, 1931 – April 16, 2023
Brewster, WA
Roy Dell “Spider” Riggan went to meet with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the age of 91. Spider was born on August 7, 1931, in Ivy, AR, to Roy and Laura Mae Riggan. At the young age of seven, Spider helped his family to make ends meet, by delivering newspapers and working as an errand boy in a local mercantile. Spider was the eldest of ten children, of which nine were born, when the family decided to uproot and move to the Okanogan Valley. Spider attended Okanogan schools and transferred to Brewster, where he excelled in track and basketball. During the spring, summer and fall, Spider worked in the orchards with his family, thinning and picking apples. Spider earned his nickname during a high school basketball practice, when a teammate made the comment that he was all arms and legs like a spider; and the rest is history.
Spider married Ethel Mae Lautensleger directly after graduation, when he purchased the local Shell gas station. Spider operated the service station and spent any spare time helping his father, Roy, run the family apple orchard on the Brewster Flat, which he eventually purchased in the early 1960's. Spider expanded his operation to over 700 acres, stretching from Tonasket to Brewster and eventually purchased a small warehouse from MAGI renaming it, The Apple House. Spider was famous for handing out gum to kids and asking if you could wink, while spectating Brewster Bear sports. He also was deeply connected with the community, sponsoring and watching local youth sports. Spider was also a Gonzaga basketball fan, never missing a game or failing to notify his siblings of what time and channel the game would be on.
Spider worked hard managing his orchard property and packing shed, until the sale of The Apple House to family members, in 2007. Spider was an avid fisherman who loved the ocean, often spotted somewhere trolling for steelhead in the Methow River after working a 12 hour day. Spider loved his entire family and friends. He would often show his love in the form of teasing.
Spider was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; one grandson; and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ethel Mae; sons: Del, Randy (Debbie), Corey (Brenda); daughter, Lori Brown (Mike); 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous others who called him grandpa. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave, Brewster, WA. His service will be held at the Brewster Middle School Gymnasium on Saturday, April 29, 2023, with Interment immediately following, at Locust Grove Cemetery in Brewster. Barnes Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave your thoughts and memories, please go to www.BarnesChapel.com.