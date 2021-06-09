Roy Ellis Hinderer
May 21,1937 – June 4,2021
Wenatchee, WA
Roy Hinderer of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on June 4, 2021. Roy was born on May 21, 1937, in Waterville, WA, to parents, Paul Hinderer and Vera (Stotts) Hinderer. He attended elementary school in Waterville and high school in Wenatchee. When Roy was 17, his father passed away suddenly and he took over working the family wheat farm. On July 12, 1958, he married the love of his life, Joan McCandlish, and together, they raised two sons and one daughter. Roy retired from Alcoa after working many years performing various jobs as a smelter and welder in the ingot plant. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all he loved to trap shoot. He traveled all over the state and made many lifelong friends, winning several championships.
Roy is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Scott (Sharon) Hinderer; daughter, Sally (Jim) Hancock; son, Craig Hinderer; sister, Sandy Schmaltz; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Vera Hinderer; sisters, Pauline, Maxine, and Barb; and brothers, Arnie and Edgar Hinderer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Jones and Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St. Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.