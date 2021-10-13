Roy Hale Jourdan, Jr., 96, of Seattle, WA, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021. Roy was born on July 11, 1925, in Wenatchee, WA, to Roy Hale Jourdan, Sr. and Pearl Maude (Gabelhei) Jordon. He graduated from Wenatchee High School and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy to participate in WWII, serving three years in the South Pacific. At the conclusion of his service, he returned to Wenatchee, where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Nettie Mae Powers. Roy then completed his education with a Master's Degree at the University of Washington.
He was an active member of the Masonic Organization of Seattle, including: a 32nd degree Mason, Scottish Rite Temple, Freemasonry inclusive of White Shrine and several others. He loved music, dancing, playing trombone at Sunday services, and the bugle in the Wenatchee Drum and Bugle Corp of the American Legion. His loved ones will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He will be deeply missed.
Roy is survived by three daughters: Lisa Young, Edda (Richard) Reiman, and Nickie Richey; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and an extended family of nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Mae "Nicky" Jourdan; son, Roy Hale Jourdan III; and granddaughter, Helen M. Jourdan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Greenwood Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 350 Monroe Ave. NE, Renton, WA.
