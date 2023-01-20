Roy Henry Hendrickson
August 10, 1928 – January 12, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Hendrickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Roy Henry Hendrickson
August 10, 1928 – January 12, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Our father, Roy Henry Hendrickson, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, from a brief illness. He died peacefully with his daughters by his side. Roy was born on August 10, 1928, to Karl Henry Hendrickson and Lilly Marie (Persson) Hendrickson, in Bellingham, WA.
Roy graduated from Bellingham High School in 1947, and attended business school. With the lure of possible jobs in Florida, he rode his Harley Davidson motorcycle all the way down to Miami, FL. After living there for almost a year, he hitched a ride with a buddy to Salt Lake City, UT, and joined the Army. He served in the Korean War, having received a Bronze Star, United Nations Service medal, as well as a Combat Infantry badge. After his military service, Roy returned to Bellingham, working for the railroad, then Puget Sound Power and Light. He had the opportunity to work at the Bellingham Post Office in January of 1955.
Roy married Marlene Kruse in Bellingham, and they welcomed their first daughter, Anna, at St. Luke's Hospital in 1960. In 1961, Roy transferred to the Wenatchee, WA, Post Office with his wife and Anna, making Wenatchee his home. Their second daughter, Susan, was born in 1963, and their son, Eric, was born in 1965, at the old St. Anthony's Hospital.
After several years of marriage, Roy and Marlene divorced. Roy married Rose Olson of Chelan, WA, in 1976, in Wenatchee, and resided in East Wenatchee, WA. Roy and Rose bought a beauty salon for Rose to continue in her profession. She retired in 1985, and Roy retired in 1988, after a 35-year career with the post office. In 2017, they moved to Colonial Vista (Prestige) in Wenatchee. Roy was known as a social bug, and was involved in all activities, as well as taking rides on the bus. Roy was a walker, you could see him walking around town and catching the bus, all this while in his 90's. He was not afraid to try new things. In 2021, Roy received his 65-year pin as a member of the NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers). Roy received many awards and commendations for his work as a letter carrier, and in 1981, was voted Letter Carrier of the Year, a first for Wenatchee. During their retirement, they made several trips to Alaska, Oregon, and Maine.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Inga; and his wife, Rose. He is survived by his daughters: Anna Short (Don), and Susan Hendrickson; son, Eric Hendrickson (Jennifer); step-daughter, Vicki Carr; step-son, John Olson; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Joseph Ellis, and Raymond Ellis in California.
At Roy's request, there will be no services. There will be a family gathering sometime in the spring when we will all get together and Celebrate the Life of our father, Roy. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.