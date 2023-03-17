Roy Lee Porterfield
March 18, 1940 – February 8, 2023
We are sad to announce the passing of our husband, father, and “Papa”, Roy Lee Porterfield. Roy died at the age of 82, on February 8, 2023. He passed in the comfort of his home after a battle with cancer. Roy was born and raised here in Wenatchee, WA.
He is survived by his wife, Margie; daughter, Cindy, and her wife, Daryan; son, Rick and his wife, Julie; grandchildren: Chelsie Taylor, Jesse Gilbreth, Ross Porterfield, Bryn Russell, and Rylee Connor; great-grandchildren: Oliver Taylor, Alice Taylor, Leo Russell, and Oakley Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Mildred Porterfield; brother, Lloyd Porterfield; and his brother's wife, Miriam Porterfield.
Roy was in the first class to graduate from Eastmont High school in 1958. He met his beautiful wife, Margie when she was 15, and two years later, they married. They were married for over 62 years. After getting married, they moved to California for two years, where he worked for UPS and had their first child, Cindy. The couple missed their Wenatchee home and wanted to raise their family there. So, they moved back and he soon began his career with the Chelan County PUD. Not long after starting his job, their son, Rick, was born. Roy started as a meter reader at the PUD and worked his way up to Power Dispatcher. He worked there until he retired at the age of 58.
Roy and Margie were devoted parents who took their kids on many adventures. This included: camping, boating, and teaching them how to fish. They carried on the tradition with their grandchildren. They spent many years enjoying their love for traveling, including multiple cruises, trips to Mexico, and Disney, and spending a lot of time at Rockaway Beach on the Oregon coast. He also filled his retirement days attending his grandkid's sporting events, gardening and tinkering around.
Roy and Margie began a journey of traveling to all 50 states in the U.S. They made it to 49 of them; however, Margie will be traveling to Alaska and will be taking part of Roy with her to fulfill their dream. As per Roy's request, no funeral will be held. There will be a private ceremony with only family members present.
Roy had a huge love for his family and life. He was a devoted husband, father, and Papa. He never met a stranger and talked to everyone. Our hearts have so many wonderful memories because of him.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee, WA.
